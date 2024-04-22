Minor quake hits off southern island of Jeju

Most Popular
-
1
[KH Explains] Will 6-day workweek for executives help Samsung avert crisis?
-
2
Korea's food inflation surges to third-highest in OECD
-
3
W13tr cash handout likely top agenda for Yoon's 1st meeting with Lee
-
4
Opposition blames Yoon’s ‘China-exclusionary’ policies for South Korea’s G7 summit exclusion
-
5
Med school deans urge for freeze of 2025 quota
Minor quake hits off southern island of JejuBy Yonhap
Published : April 22, 2024 - 19:30
A minor earthquake hit off the southern island of Jeju on Monday, with no damage expected from the tremor in the region, the state weather agency said.
The 2.0 magnitude quake occurred at 6:47 p.m. in waters about 51 kilometers off the east of Seogwipo, the southern city on the resort island, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.
The epicenter was at a depth of 20 kilometers.
The quake is not expected to cause any damage, the KMA said. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon seeks breakthrough, taps 5-term lawmaker as chief of staff
-
S. Korean envoys convene to discuss diplomatic strategy
-
Medical standoff deepens as doctors reject new med school plan, talks