Minor quake hits off southern island of Jeju

By Yonhap

Published : April 22, 2024 - 19:30

This image shows a red dot where a minor quake occurred near the southern island of Jeju on Monday. (Korea Meteorological Administration) This image shows a red dot where a minor quake occurred near the southern island of Jeju on Monday. (Korea Meteorological Administration)

A minor earthquake hit off the southern island of Jeju on Monday, with no damage expected from the tremor in the region, the state weather agency said.

The 2.0 magnitude quake occurred at 6:47 p.m. in waters about 51 kilometers off the east of Seogwipo, the southern city on the resort island, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

The epicenter was at a depth of 20 kilometers.

The quake is not expected to cause any damage, the KMA said. (Yonhap)

