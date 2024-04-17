[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Did many people volunteer for the overseas medical mission?

B: Yes. I’m now making a list of ___________________________________.

(a) the parties interested

(b) interested parties all did

(c) the all interested parties

(d) all the interested parties who did

해석

A: 해외 의료 사절단에 많은 사람이 자원했어요?

B: 네. 제가 지금 흥미를 가지고 자원한 모든 사람들의 명단을 만들고 있어요.

해설

명사구 어순 채우기

빈칸 앞에 전치사 of가 있으므로 빈칸에는 명사가 와야 한다. 따라서 보기에 나온 명사 parties를 ‘수량형용사+관사+형용사’의 어순으로 꾸미고 있는 명사구 (d) all the interested parties who did가 정답이다. 참고로 who did는 관계절 who volunteered for the overseas medical mission에서 동사 volunteered를 대동사 did(do)로 대신한 후 반복된 어구는 생략한 것임을 알아둔다.

어휘

volunteer 자원하다 overseas 해외의 medical 의료의 mission 사절단, 파견단

list 명단, 목록 interested 흥미 있는, 이해관계가 있는 party 사람, 당사자

2.

A: Which of these bracelets do you want?

B: The silver one with __________ stones.

(a) two red small

(b) two small red

(c) small red two

(d) small two red

해석

A: 당신은 이 팔찌들 중에서 어떤 것을 원하세요?

B: 빨간 작은 보석 두 개가 있는 은으로 된 것이요.

해설

명사를 수식하는 여러 형용사들의 어순 채우기

보기에 주어진 형용사 two, red, small이 빈칸 뒤의 명사 stones를 꾸며주기 위해서는 ‘숫자+크기+색깔+명사’의 어순이 되어야 하므로, 올바른 어순으로 온 (b) two small red가 정답이다.

어휘

bracelet 팔찌 silver 은 stone 보석

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. Each year, the Loveda Foundation ___________________ to ten financially challenged college students.

(a) continues for offering scholarships

(b) continues to offer scholarships

(c) offers scholarships to continue

(d) offers for continuing scholarships

해석

매년, Loveda 재단은 재정적으로 어려운 10명의 대학생들에게 장학금을 제공하는 일을 지속하고 있다.

해설

타동사의 목적어 채우기

문장에 주어(the Loveda Foundation)만 있고 동사가 없으므로, 빈칸은 동사 자리이다. 보기에 있는 동사 continue와 offer는 각각 to부정사 혹은 동명사, to부정사 혹은 일반 명사를 목적어로 취하는 타동사이므로, 동사 뒤에 올바른 형태의 목적어가 온 (b)와 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘Loveda 재단은 10명의 대학생들에게 장학금을 제공하는 일을 지속하고 있다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로, 동사 continue(지속하다)와 목적어(to offer)로 의미를 완성하는 (b) continues to offer scholarships가 정답이다.

어휘

foundation 재단 financially 재정적으로, 재정상

offer 제공하다, 제안하다 scholarship 장학금

4. To prevent the flour from clumping, the cook suggested ______ it with hot water.

(a) mix

(b) mixed

(c) mixing

(d) have mixed

해석

밀가루가 굳는 것을 방지하기 위해서, 요리사는 밀가루를 뜨거운 물과 섞을 것을 제안했다.

해설

동명사 자리 채우기

타동사(suggested)의 목적어가 없으므로, 빈칸에는 목적어 역할을 하는 명사가 와야 한다. 따라서 명사인 (a)와 명사 역할을 할 수 있는 동명사 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. suggest는 ‘suggest + -ing’ 형태로 동명사를 목적어로 취해 ‘~을 제안하다’라는 의미로 사용되는 동사이므로, 동명사인 (c) mixing이 정답이다. 동사인 (b)와 (d)는 명사 자리에 사용될 수 없다.

어휘

prevent 방지하다, 막다 flour 밀가루 clump 굳다, 뭉치다 suggest 제안하다

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) This year, Souriant Tours will offer a cultural tour of heritage sites in Paris, Reims, and Fontainebleau.

(b) The package will include hotel accommodations with breakfast, transport, and guided tours of the sites.

(c) The cost of a three-day, two-night stay is 300 euros per person.

(d) Alternatively, who wish to explore each city separately can choose to do so on single-day and overnight tours.

해석

(a) 올해, Souriant 관광은 파리, 랭스, 퐁텐블로에 있는 문화 유적지들의 문화 관광을 제공할 것입니다.

(b) 이 패키지는 조식이 포함된 호텔 숙박, 교통편, 그리고 유적지의 관광 안내를 포함할 것입니다.

(c) 2박 3일 체류 비용은 1인당 3백 유로입니다.

(d) 그 대신에, 각 도시를 따로 답사하고 싶으신 분들은 당일치기 혹은 1박 2일 여행에서 그렇게 하도록 선택하실 수 있습니다.

해설

관계대명사 앞에 선행사가 빠져 틀린 문장 찾기

(d)에서 관계대명사(who) 앞에 선행사가 없으면 틀리다. 주격 관계대명사 who는 반드시 선행사가 필요하고, ‘각 도시를 따로 답사하고 싶으신 분들’이라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 지시대명사 those(~한 사람들)가 선행사로 와야 한다. 따라서 (d)의 who가 those who로 바뀌어야 맞으므로 (d) Alternatively, who wish to explore each city separately can choose to do so on single-day and overnight tours가 정답이다.

어휘

heritage site 문화 유적지 accommodation 숙박, 숙소 transport 교통, 이동

alternatively 그 대신에, 그렇지 않으면 explore 답사하다, 탐험하다

separately 따로 overnight 1박 2일의

정답

(d) / (b) / (b) / (c) / (d) who → those who

