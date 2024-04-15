[Photo News] 23 years, and more

Incheon International Airport Corp. CEO Lee Hag-jae (third from left), Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo (fourth from left) and Hana Bank CEO Lee Seung-lyul (third from right) pose for a picture at the opening ceremony of Hana Bank's relocated branch at Incheon Airport on Monday. Hana Bank stands as the only bank to have operated continuously for 23 years at the airport since its inauguration in 2001. (Hana Bank)