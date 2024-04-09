[Photo News] New bullet train

Most Popular
[Photo News] New bullet trainBy Korea Herald
Published : April 9, 2024 - 14:17
Hyundai Rotem said Tuesday that it has completed a quality inspection of the KTX Cheong-ryong, its newest bullet train that has a maximum speed of 320 kilometers per hour, before it gets handed over to the Korea Railroad Corporation for operation. Hyundai Rotem's new bullet train has undergone over 180,000 km of test rides on railroads across the country since October 2022. The KTX Cheong-ryong will begin operations next month. (Hyundai Rotem)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
