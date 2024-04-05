[Photo News] Samsung's AI refrigerator takes center stage in Times Square

Samsung Electronics said Friday that it had launched an outdoor advertising campaign in Times Square, New York, featuring a video that creatively highlights the inside features of the new Samsung Bespoke Refrigerator with AI Family Hub.

The company unveiled its 2024 line of Bespoke AI products in Seoul, Paris and New York, alongside the launch of video advertising campaigns. Meanwhile, in collaboration with the upcoming Disney and Pixar’s animation "Inside Out 2," Samsung plans to introduce a brand video on Bespoke AI Combo, Samsung's combined washer and dryer. (Samsung Electronics)