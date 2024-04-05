Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    S. Korea's beauty exports hit all-time high of $2.3b in Q1

    S. Korea's beauty exports hit all-time high of $2.3b in Q1
  2. 2

    Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 4 dead

    Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 4 dead
  3. 3

    Yoon vows to respect views of junior doctors

    Yoon vows to respect views of junior doctors
  4. 4

    April 10 election sees record overseas voter turnout

    April 10 election sees record overseas voter turnout
  5. 5

    Skepticism clouds young voters ahead of general election

    Skepticism clouds young voters ahead of general election
  1. 6

    Biden, Kishida to discuss N. Korean threats, trilateral cooperation with S. Korea: White House

    Biden, Kishida to discuss N. Korean threats, trilateral cooperation with S. Korea: White House
  2. 7

    [Exclusive] Spelling errors call space agency's foreign talent search into question

    [Exclusive] Spelling errors call space agency's foreign talent search into question
  3. 8

    Russia says S. Korea's sanctions on Russian ships, individuals 'unfriendly'

    Russia says S. Korea's sanctions on Russian ships, individuals 'unfriendly'
  4. 9

    1 S. Korean dies in gunfight with police in Cebu during robbery

    1 S. Korean dies in gunfight with police in Cebu during robbery
  5. 10

    Foreign reserves rebound, riding out strong US dollar

    Foreign reserves rebound, riding out strong US dollar
지나쌤

[Photo News] Samsung's AI refrigerator takes center stage in Times Square

By Korea Herald

Published : April 5, 2024 - 11:17

    • Link copied

Samsung Electronics said Friday that it had launched an outdoor advertising campaign in Times Square, New York, featuring a video that creatively highlights the inside features of the new Samsung Bespoke Refrigerator with AI Family Hub.

The company unveiled its 2024 line of Bespoke AI products in Seoul, Paris and New York, alongside the launch of video advertising campaigns. Meanwhile, in collaboration with the upcoming Disney and Pixar’s animation "Inside Out 2," Samsung plans to introduce a brand video on Bespoke AI Combo, Samsung's combined washer and dryer. (Samsung Electronics)

More from Headlines