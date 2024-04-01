Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    How Lockheed Martin, CNN and Yale became fashion brands in Korea

    How Lockheed Martin, CNN and Yale became fashion brands in Korea
  2. 2

    Democratic Party gains momentum, takes lead in poll

    Democratic Party gains momentum, takes lead in poll
  3. 3

    Korean fashion brands go global with Hyundai’s new platform

    Korean fashion brands go global with Hyundai’s new platform
  4. 4

    [Hello India] Korean investment firms push into India amid China decline

    [Hello India] Korean investment firms push into India amid China decline
  5. 5

    Yoon to address nation on medical reform Monday amid attention to possible change to 2,000 quota hike

    Yoon to address nation on medical reform Monday amid attention to possible change to 2,000 quota hike
  1. 6

    Police to crack down on crimes by foreign nationals

    Police to crack down on crimes by foreign nationals
  2. 7

    Government-doctor talks remain at standstill on quota expansion plan

    Government-doctor talks remain at standstill on quota expansion plan
  3. 8

    Yoon says 'open to talks' but doctors express disappointment

    Yoon says 'open to talks' but doctors express disappointment
  4. 9

    [From the Scene] Extreme climates to battery cells: Inside Hyundai's safety efforts

    [From the Scene] Extreme climates to battery cells: Inside Hyundai's safety efforts
  5. 10

    Rival parties' leaders woo voters in capital area ahead of April 10 election

    Rival parties' leaders woo voters in capital area ahead of April 10 election
지나쌤

[Photo News] Hanwha chief congratulates team

By Korea Herald

Published : April 1, 2024 - 15:16

    • Link copied

Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn (center) and his son and Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan took a selfie with employees at the Hanwha Aerospace research and development campus in Yuseong-gu, Daejeon, Friday. Hanwha's chief visited the center to congratulate Hanwha Aerospace’s selection as the only bidder for the nation’s forthcoming next-generation launch vehicle project and to offer encouragement to the team of researchers. (Hanwha Group)

More from Headlines