[Photo News] Hanwha chief congratulates team

Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn (center) and his son and Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan took a selfie with employees at the Hanwha Aerospace research and development campus in Yuseong-gu, Daejeon, Friday. Hanwha's chief visited the center to congratulate Hanwha Aerospace’s selection as the only bidder for the nation’s forthcoming next-generation launch vehicle project and to offer encouragement to the team of researchers. (Hanwha Group)