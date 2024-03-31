[Hello India] Korean investment firms push into India amid China decline

More South Korean securities and investment firms are turning their eyes to the Indian market, exploring opportunities to tap the world's fastest-growing economy.

NH Investment & Securities recently announced a partnership with Lighthouse Canton, a Singapore-based global asset management institution, as part of this trend.

In January, NH Absolute Return Partners, a Singapore-based asset management company owned by NH Investment & Securities, signed a memorandum of understanding to co-invest in the Indian private debt market.

Lighthouse Canton, a company with $3.5 billion in assets with offices in major Indian cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, specializes in the Indian market. Through its collaboration with Lighthouse Canton, NHARP aims to capitalize on joint investment opportunities in private equity bonds in India, leveraging the resources of its parent company, one of South Korea's largest securities firms, while gaining deeper insights into the Indian market.

An official from NH Investment & Securities described the partnership with Lighthouse Canton as the first step in expanding into the Indian market.

"Since the MOU in January, the two companies have continued discussions on forming a joint fund and have further advanced collaboration through sharing insights on Indian market trends," the official told The Korea Herald. "Starting with this partnership, we plan to strengthen our regional network and consider expanding our business into the country's brokerage sector."

The official also noted possible collaborations with NH Financial Group's other subsidiaries, NongHyup Bank and NongHyup Capital, which are already operating in India.

Shinhan Securities, another prominent brokerage firm, has recently deployed an "India Expedition Team" to explore potential business ventures. Four junior-level employees from various departments conducted visits to Bengaluru and Mumbai in September and engaged in meetings with key players in the Indian financial landscape, including the National Stock Exchange of India and HDFC Securities.