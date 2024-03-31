Google to suspend political ads in S. Korea ahead of general election

Most Popular
-
1
Medical professors demand vice health minister be excluded from media responses
-
2
Nearly 30% of Korean students overweight, more binge drinking than before
-
3
Police seek arrest warrant for man suspected of installing spy cameras at voting stations
-
4
[Photo News] Jeju in full bloom
-
5
Hyosung honorary chair dies at 89
-
6
Officials from S. Korea, US, Japan discuss cooperation against NK cyber threats
-
7
Jongno’s famous rice cakes with modern twist, old tricks
-
8
Spy cameras found at 26 early voting stations nationwide: interior ministry
-
9
Foreign investors net purchase record amount of S. Korean stocks in Q1
-
10
BTS V's 'Fri(end)s' ranks 68th on British singles chart
Google to suspend political ads in S. Korea ahead of general electionBy Yonhap
Published : March 31, 2024 - 10:59
Google has decided to suspend all politics-related advertisements on its services in South Korea ahead of the upcoming general election next month, according to industry sources Sunday.
According to the sources, Google recently posted a notice saying that it will not support political ads during South Korea's election period. The decision will apply uniformly across Google services, including YouTube, Google search and the Google Play Store.
The decision appears to have been made to prevent voters from being exposed to potentially exaggerated or biased content in political advertisements.
Google also plans to provide links on its homepage guiding users to credible information regarding voting methods and voter registration means.
The company also plans to provide various election-related information panels via YouTube search results related to the election to connect users to credible sources for further information. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Democratic Party gains momentum, takes lead in poll
-
Korean investment firms push India drive amid China's decline
-
Rival parties' leaders woo voters in wider capital area ahead of April 10 elections