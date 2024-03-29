New GTX line connecting Dongtan, Suseo in 20 min. to launch Saturday

President Yoon Suk Yeol (second from right) is seen having a conversation with a citizen as they were aboard a GTX-A train on a test run from Suseo Station in southern Seoul to Dongtan in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, on Friday,

The new high-frequency suburban rail service for commuters named Great Train Express (GTX) is set to begin operation on Saturday, marking a watershed moment in the evolution of Seoul's public transportation.

President Yoon Suk Yeol said Friday the GTX network will grow to become the South Korean equivalent of the Crossrail of London and its suburbs in the United Kingdom, and the RER centering around Paris.

Those using the commuter rail network to travel from Suseo Station in southern Seoul to Dongtan in Gyeonggi Province, will enjoy a short travel time of 20 minutes, or one-fourth their travel by bus, Yoon told some 250 participants at a ceremony held in Suseo Station on Friday.

Yoon compared the moment to the historic opening of the Gyeongbu Expressway -- a 416-kilometer highway connecting Seoul and Busan -- in 1970, and of the high-speed train KTX in 2004, as he came to commemorate the opening of the new suburban rail system.

"Today marks an important day for the transport revolution in South Korea," Yoon said.

He also stressed that the new commuter railway will stimulate economic growth in areas near stations and address the housing supply shortage in the capital city.

GTX will "trigger a revolutionary improvement of urban competitiveness" for the cities within the Greater Seoul area, Yoon said, adding, "GTX will shorten the travel time between cities and prompt interactions of people in different cities."

Following the ceremony, Yoon boarded a train for a test run Friday, traveling from Suseo station to Dongtan.