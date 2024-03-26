Illit says goofiness and honesty are what make them ‘Magnetic’

Illit poses for photos during a press conference in Seoul on Monday. (Belift Lab)

Hybe’s new girl group Illit made its debut Monday with its first EP, “Super Real Me.”

Illit consists of three Korean members Yunah, Minju and Wonhee, and two Japanese members, Moka and Iroha, who were the finalists of the JTBC global girl group survival program “R U Next?” which aired for three months starting June 2023.

“The name of our group is a combination of the words ‘will,’ which depicts our independent and adventurous will, and ‘it,’ which symbolizes something special. We are a group with a big potential to make people look forward to what we can and want to become,” Yunah said as she introduced the group during a press conference in Seoul on Monday.

The debut press conference attracted not only local reporters but also reporters from Japan.

“I am thankful to debut with these members. Please look forward to our whimsical and confident characteristics. I think the name ‘Illit’ best portrays the group which consists of members with unique colors,” said Wonhee.

The group’s first EP consists of four tracks led by the track, “Magnetic.”

Bang Si-hyuk, the founder and head producer of Hybe, took part in composing the hybrid dance number which is a mix of pluggnb and house.

“The title track expresses the honesty and confidence of a teenage girl in love. The song carries our fresh and charming vocals,” explained Wonhee.

“Producer Bang advised us to always approach music with a sense of responsibility,” said Minju.