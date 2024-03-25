Asia’s top chefs share their recipes, techniques in Seoul

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 held the first #50BestTalks event since the pandemic in Seoul on Monday, led by gastronomic experts from Asia who touched on various topics from their recipes to fermentation techniques.

Created in 2002, the world’s prestigious international gastronomic event kicked off this year’s edition in Seoul on Saturday. The five-day event, joined by 1,000 industry insiders, ends Tuesday with an awards ceremony where the list of this year’s top 50 restaurants in Asia will be revealed.

At Monday's #50BestTalks, a rural recipe collector, a bartender and chefs from South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam and India shared the intricacies and idiosyncrasies of Asian cuisine, and how dishes are created to preserve ancient ingredients and further reimagine traditional cooking methods.

Korean food researcher Ha Mi-hyun opened the session by introducing her journey of studying and reviving local dish recipes passed down for generations by word of mouth.

“I study ingredients grown by local farmers and indigenous communities who have never documented their everyday recipes and cooking methods. My work is to discover uncommon recipes and give a voice to under-represented communities across South Korea,” Ha said, emphasizing the importance of recording and preserving ancient food traditions in an ever-changing culinary landscape.