Fruit vendor praised as hero after taking down man wielding knife

This screenshot from a local news report shows Jo Yu-chan (right) struggling with the suspect to take his knife away in Suyu-dong, northern Seoul on Friday. (MBN)

A store owner who took down a man on a rampage while wielding a knife is being heralded as a hero here, after reports of the incident made headlines Friday afternoon.

According to Gangbuk Police Station, a man in his 50s attempted to start a fire in the streets of Suyu-dong, northern Seoul at around 1:25 p.m. on Friday. When a passerby tried to stop him, he swung a knife and inflicted a minor injury to the victim’s face.

Sensing danger, Jo Yu-chan, a local fruit vendor who was near the suspect, attacked the man and lured him toward a less crowded area. Surveillance footage of the scene shows Jo taking down the suspect with a flying kick and trying to take the weapon away from him.

"My daughter and my wife were here (near the scene) so I tried to lure him away, telling him to follow me if he wanted to kill me. So he did," he told local news broadcaster MBN. The suspect, who was wearing camouflage cream on his face, told Jo that he was "preparing for war."

Jo's story has been shared via online communities over the weekend, with many praising his bravery.

The suspect was apprehended by police who arrived on the scene, and was found to be carrying a total of three weapons. He is currently being investigated for special bodily injury on another, which entails assaulting and injuring others with a weapon, and is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The suspect was not acquainted with Jo or the victim of the knife attack.

Police have applied for an arrest warrant for the suspect, and are investigating to see if he had been under influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crime.