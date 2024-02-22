Subway operations delayed in Seoul due to heavy snowfall

Most Popular
Subway operations delayed in Seoul due to heavy snowfallBy Yonhap
Published : Feb. 22, 2024 - 10:00
Subway operations in Seoul suffered delays Thursday due to heavy snowfall.
The overnight snowfall caused ice to form on railway tracks at a train depot at the eastern end of the Seoul Subway Line No. 5 in Godeok-dong, preventing trains from leaving the depot on time, officials at Seoul Metro said.
That led to delays of about 25 minutes in operations on the No. 5 line, officials said.
Delays were also reported on the No. 2 and No. 7 lines due to signal problems.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, 13.8 centimeters of snow has accumulated in Seoul since Wednesday night. After midnight, 8.6 cm was accumulated, the city's third-highest February snow accumulation in a single day since 2000.
Other parts of the metropolitan area also received heavy snowfall, with 9.8 cm accumulated in Incheon, west of Seoul, and 5.8 cm in Suwon, south of the capital, according to the KMA. (Yonhap)
