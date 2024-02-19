[Photo News] Safety first

Most Popular
[Photo News] Safety firstBy Korea Herald
Published : Feb. 19, 2024 - 15:26
Cho Jeong-lae (right), the president director of KB Insurance Indonesia, places a safety helmet on a student at the Sinar Cahaya Kasih school in South Jakarta, Indonesia, during a donation ceremony Friday. KB Insurance said it will distribute 1,000 helmets to underprivileged children and adolescents in Indonesia to promote road safety. (KB Insurance)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
