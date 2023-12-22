Bus runs over passengers at Suwon Station, kills 1, injures 17

A bus is seen after it rammed into pedestrians on a crosswalk at Suwon Station Transfer Center in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Friday. (Yonhap)

A bus ran over passengers at Suwon Station in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Friday, killing one and injuring 17.

The incident occurred at around 1:27 p.m., when the bus rammed into passengers who were crossing the street over to the transfer center located at the station. Officials have not announced the numbers, but 15 people including the passengers and driver of the bus have been reportedly injured and moved to a nearby hospital.

At least two sustained grave injuries, reports said.

The site of the accident draws high foot traffic, including those visiting the adjacent shopping centers.

Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the accident.

"We have yet to acquire the testimony from the bus driver. The driver also sustained injuries and is being treated at a hospital," a police official was quoted as saying.