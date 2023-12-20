Offside technology to make Asian Cup debut in Qatar

This image on July 1, 2022, shows a sample 3D animation generated by the Semi-Automated Offside Technology, set to make its Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup debut in Qatar in January 2023. (Yonhap)

A new offside technology that made its FIFA World Cup debut last year in Qatar will be implemented at the top Asian men's football tournament for the first time next month in the same country, the continental football governing body has said.

The Asian Football Confederation announced Tuesday that the Semi-Automated Offside Technology will make its AFC Asian Cup debut and will be used in all 51 matches of the Jan. 12-Feb. 10 tournament.

The AFC will be the first confederation to apply the system at its continental men's competition, after FIFA first used the technology for the men's showpiece event in 2022.

In addition to the introduction of the SAOT system, the video assistant referee system will make its full debut at the Asian Cup, following its implementation from the quarterfinals at the 2019 tournament.

The AFC said the SAOT system has undergone "extensive testing, in line with protocols and guidelines issued by FIFA and approved by the International Football Association Board," referring to football's law-making body.

The system uses 12 specialized cameras, strategically placed to track the exact position of the ball and players on the field of play. In particular, the position of the limbs, as well as all the other body parts that are relevant for offside decisions, can be established.

If a player who receives the ball is seen to be offside, an alert will be sent to the VAR, who will then be able to check the exact position from the lines drawn automatically by the SAOT system. The final decision will require validation from the VAR before the on-field referee is informed.

Once the referee makes the final decision, the exact same data points provided to officials to determine a player's position will be generated into a 3D animation. It will be displayed on the stadium screens and will also be made available to television broadcasters.

"Our Asian match officials are established as among the best in the world and the landmark debut of the Semi-Automated Offside Technology will only serve to drive them to set higher standards," AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said in a statement. "The AFC is determined to continue to be leaders in world refereeing and by embracing the latest technological innovations, along with the full implementation of the Video Assistant Referee system at Asia's crown jewel, it reinforces the AFC's Vision of providing the ultimate stage for our players, teams and record cast of match officials to shine." (Yonhap)