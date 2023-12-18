Kim Min-jae scores 1st goal for Bayern in win

Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae during the warm up before the match on Dec. 17 (AFP-Yonhap)

South Korean football defender Kim Min-jae has scored his first goal for the German side Bayern Munich.

The center back headed in a corner taken by Aleksandar Pavlovic in the 63rd minute to round out the scoring in Bayern's 3-0 win over VfB Stuttgart at Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday.

Kim also assisted the second of Harry Kane's two goals in the 55th minute for his first helper in the Bundesliga.

Bayern, going for their 12th consecutive Bundesliga title, improved to 35 points, four points behind the league-leading Bayer Leverkusen with one match in hand.

For Stuttgart, Korean attacker Jeong Woo-yeong was subbed in in the 77th minute, setting up a mini Korean derby against Kim.

Kim had a goal wiped out by an offside ruling after he'd headed Pavlovic's free kick into the net in the 25th minute. The duo did connect for the one that counted, which capped the clean-sheet win for the home side.

With Kim manning the back line, Bayern have conceded just 14 goals in 14 matches, the second-lowest total in the Bundesliga, behind Bayer Leverkusen's 12. (Yonhap)