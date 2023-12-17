Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Police tracking suspect of graffiti vandalism at Seoul palace

    Police tracking suspect of graffiti vandalism at Seoul palace
  2. 2

    Cold wave hits S. Korea; temperatures to further drop

    Cold wave hits S. Korea; temperatures to further drop
  3. 3

    Only 1 of 4 women in 20s want to get married: report

    Only 1 of 4 women in 20s want to get married: report
  4. 4

    [Weekender] Korea's elderly poverty reveals itself in heart of Seoul

    [Weekender] Korea's elderly poverty reveals itself in heart of Seoul
  5. 5

    S. Korea, US to complete guidelines on nuclear strategy planning, operation by mid-2024: Seoul official

    S. Korea, US to complete guidelines on nuclear strategy planning, operation by mid-2024: Seoul official
  1. 6

    10 flights canceled in Jeju as S. Korea braces for cold wave

    10 flights canceled in Jeju as S. Korea braces for cold wave
  2. 7

    S. Korea expresses 'stern' protest to China, Russia over air defense zone incursion

    S. Korea expresses 'stern' protest to China, Russia over air defense zone incursion
  3. 8

    Haenam poised to become top travel destination for culture, history buffs

    Haenam poised to become top travel destination for culture, history buffs
  4. 9

    Global viewers warm to Korea's 'slow paced' dating shows

    Global viewers warm to Korea's 'slow paced' dating shows
  5. 10

    IMF chief warns against premature monetary easing

    IMF chief warns against premature monetary easing
피터빈트

Mirae Asset's Hong Kong unit marks 20th anniversary

By Song Jung-hyun

Published : Dec. 17, 2023 - 15:06

    • Link copied

A Hong Kong tram wrapped with an ad for Mirae Asset's Global X ETFs (Mirae Asset Global Investments) A Hong Kong tram wrapped with an ad for Mirae Asset's Global X ETFs (Mirae Asset Global Investments)

Mirae Asset Global Investments said Sunday that its Hong Kong unit, its first overseas operation, has marked its 20th anniversary.

The Hong Kong subsidiary, founded in 2003, has been pivotal to the company's overseas expansion.

In 2005, it launched Mirae Asset Asia Pacific Star Securities Investment – the first fund to be managed directly overseas. It also facilitated overseas investment opportunities for Korean investors by introducing various emerging market funds including BRICS -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- investment funds.

After tapping into Hong Kong’s exchange-traded fund market in 2011, it has become one of the top six leading ETF operators there. As of November, the total net assets for 35 ETF products managed by the Hong Kong arm were worth some 2 trillion won ($1.5 billion).

In October this year, the Hong Kong unit also launched the Global X Hang Seng Tech ETF on China’s Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange, becoming the first Korean asset manager to do so.

Through the ETF, Chinese investors can invest in the 30 largest Chinese tech shares without being limited by the government’s regulations on offshore investments.

Buoyed by its Hong Kong operations, Mirae Asset has expanded into 16 countries worldwide including the US, Canada, Australia and Japan.

As of November, the total overseas assets managed by Mirae Asset Global Investment amounted to some 120 trillion won, representing about 40 percent of the company's total net assets.

"We will continue to strive for further growth overseas to leap forward as a global asset manager representing Korea not only in Hong Kong but also on the global stage," said Kim Young-hwan, head of global management at Mirae Asset Global Investments.

More from Headlines