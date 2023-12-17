US nuclear-powered sub arrives in S. Korea amid possibility of NK ICBM launch

Most Popular
US nuclear-powered sub arrives in S. Korea amid possibility of NK ICBM launchBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 17, 2023 - 11:48
A US nuclear-powered submarine arrived in South Korea on Sunday, Seoul's defense ministry said, amid concerns North Korea could launch an intercontinental ballistic missile this month.
The USS Missouri (SSN-780), a Virginia-class attack submarine, entered a key naval base in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, earlier in the day, according to the South Korean Navy.
"With the deployment of the USS Missouri, we plan to strengthen naval exchanges and cooperation with the United States and to bolster our combined defense posture," it added.
The deployment of the submarine comes just three weeks after the USS Santa Fe (SSN-763), a Los Angeles-class submarine, entered the Jeju Naval Base on the southern resort island.
Earlier this week, Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo raised the possibility of North Korea launching an ICBM in December as he arrived in Washington for a meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group, a South Korea-U.S. security meeting designed to discuss nuclear and strategic planning issues.
North Korea last test-fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM in July. (Yonhap)
