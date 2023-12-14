KAI signs MOUs with Polish defense firms for FA-50 jet maintenance

This photo provided by Korea Aerospace Industries Co. shows the company's memorandum of understanding signing ceremony held with Polish defense firm WZL-2 in Warsaw on Monday. (Yonhap)

Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI) said Thursday it has partnered with two defense industry companies in Poland to establish a support system for maintenance and related services for its FA-50 fighter jets exported by KAI.

KAI said it signed a memorandum of understandings with WZL-2 and WCBKT, subsidiaries of Poland's state-owned defense group PGZ, for the establishment of the support system for FA-50s in Warsaw on Monday.

In July 2022, KAI signed a $3 billion deal with Poland to export 48 FA-50s to the European country.

The South Korean company said it has established a framework for stable follow-up support over the 30-40 year life cycle of the FA-50 jets to be delivered to Poland.

The company will work on establishing the maintenance, repair and overhaul system with WZL-2 and set up a performance-based logistics system for sustainable military support.

KAI said it will work with WCBKT for the development and procurement of support equipment related to the FA-50. (Yonhap)