Korea 9th-biggest climate change contributor: study

South Korea ranked as the ninth-largest recent contributor to the global climate change crisis, with a financial liability of 517.7 trillion won ($392.7 billion), according to an analysis released by the nonprofit Solutions for Our Climate on Tuesday.

Assuming the same liabilities for both developing and underdeveloped countries affected by the climate crisis every year until 2050, the organization concluded that Korea’s climate debt will average 20 trillion won per year. Among Korean companies, Korea Electric Power Corp., one of Korea’s largest electric utilities, ranked as one of the most responsible companies for Korea’s climate debt.

Titled “South Korea’s Liability for Climate Change Damages: Calculating Debt Behind Gross Domestic Product Losses,” the nonprofit organization stated that it applied an analytical methodology to Korea’s greenhouse emissions data to monetarily quantify the country’s liability. SFOC stated that it followed the methodology published in the academic journal One Earth in May to calculate the amount of climate debt for countries and companies based in those countries around the world.

According to the SFOC’s report, Korea was responsible for up to 1.7 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions from 1990-2020, making it the ninth largest contributor in the world. The country ranking as the highest contributor in that period was China, responsible for up to 21.39 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, amounting to 652.9 trillion won. The United States trailed closely at 18.94 percent, while Russia, India and Japan distantly followed.