[Today’s K-pop] Enhypen enters Billboard 200 at No. 4

(Credit: Belift Lab) (Credit: Belift Lab)

Enhypen’s fifth EP charted No. 4 on Billboard 200, according to the chart preview published on Sunday in the US. The EP “Orange Blood” notched the fourth rung on the main albums chart dated Dec. 2, tying the record it set with previous EP “Dark Blood.” It is the band’s sixth entry on the chart. The mini album was released on Nov. 17 and sold over 1.87 million copies in the first week, a new record for the seven-member act, and became its fourth million-selling album. The album topped iTunes top albums chart in 16 regions as did focus track “Sweet Venom” on its top songs chart in 12. Meanwhile, the bandmates performed the main single live on ABC’s morning show "Good Morning America" on Friday in the US. It is their first English-language single. Seventeen’s Dino unveils solo mixtape

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Dino of Seventeen unleashes his musical capabilities with his first solo mixtape that came out on Monday. He has spent a long time preparing for the solo project named “Wait,” participating in writing the lyrics and melodies. “I am so happy to be able to publish my solo song as I’ve dreamed since I was really young,” he said through agency Pledis Entertainment. Putting it together was fun, from the beginning to the end, he said, admitting that it is another dream come true for himself. He wanted to show a new side of him with the song, which is soft yet firm, and full of mysterious charm. His vocal tone and characteristics are the key to enjoy the song fully, added the idol. The mixtape is “yet another beginning,” said Dino thanking and asking his fans to keep an eye out for him as a solo musician as well. Babymonster hits atop iTunes chart

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

Babymonster officially kicked off its much-anticipated career putting out digital single “Batter Up” at midnight. The single headed straight to the top of iTunes top songs chart in 16 regions while the music video notched top spot on YouTube’s Trending Video chart, amassing over 1.2 million views in half a day. It is the first debut single released this year to make it among top 50 on iTunes chart in the US, according to YG Entertainment on Monday. Head producer Yang Hyunsuk and the group’s member Asa as well as Choi Hyunsuk of Treasure participated in writing the song. The six-member group is the first girl group the label launched since the debut of Blackpink seven years ago. Babymonster amassed more than three million subscribers and 500 million hits on its YouTube channel so far. Its pre-debut single “Dream” from May was No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart. Billlie drops fan song

(Credit: Mystic Story) (Credit: Mystic Story)