Seoul announces year-end winter festivals

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has announced a set of plans to launch Seoul Winter Festa, a large-scale network of winter festivals that takes place across the capital in December.

On Wednesday, the city government stated that Seoul Winter Festa will take place from Dec. 15 to Jan. 21 at seven locations in Seoul -- at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in eastern Seoul and Gwanghwamun Square, Yeolrin Songhyeon, Cheonggyecheon and Seoul Plaza in central Seoul.

While winter-themed events were held at these locations in the past, the capital city will bring the events together to become one large-scale festival.

The Seoul Winter Festa will kick off under the theme of “lights coloring the city” and will use the latest lighting technologies. It will begin with a light show featuring an 800-meter-long media facade in front of the Gyeongbok Palace’s Gwanghwamun gate.

Additionally, the annual Seoul Lantern Festival near Cheonggyecheon, Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza will be held to signal the beginning of Seoul Winter Festa under the theme of “white night in Seoul.” A light show will also take place at a green space surrounded by pine trees at Yeolrin Songhyeon.

At Gwanghwamun Square and Dongdaemun Design Plaza, visitors can take a look around the Christmas markets selling various goods and eateries representing the holiday season. The ice skating rink in front of Seoul Plaza will also open during Seoul Winter Festa from Dec. 22 until Feb. 11.