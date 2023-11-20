Super Junior's Kyuhyun injured in knife attack

Kyuhyun of boy band Super Junior has been injured after attempting to restrain a woman wielding a knife in the backstage of a musical.

According to his agency Antenna on Monday, Kyuhyun was wounded while trying to stop a woman in her 30s who broke into the dressing room of “Ben-Hur” in Magok-dong, Gangseo-gu, western Seoul, and wielded a weapon against the actors at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Police reportedly arrested the woman on charges of special intimidation. Police believe that Kyuhyun was not the intended target of the attack.

The incident occurred when the woman allegedly went to the dressing room after watching the musical. Kyuhyun was there to greet other cast members of the same performance. He was reportedly injured while trying to take away the knife and restraining her.

Kyuhyun's injuries are reported to be minor, and no other casualties were reported.

According to police, it was found that the woman had no prior acquaintance with the actors. Police are checking the woman’s psychiatric history and her route of carrying a weapon.

“It turned out that the woman had never stalked the actors before,” police said. They plan to investigate the exact motive of the crime and detailed circumstances of the incident.

Kyuhyun is reported to have suffered a wound to his finger that does not require suturing.

Meanwhile, “Ben-Hur" ended on Sunday, and Kyuhyun is now appearing as a judge in the third season of JTBC’s hit music competition “Sing Again.”