Woori Bank's new app to offer multilingual assistance

Woori Bank's new app to offer multilingual assistanceBy Mun So-jeong
Published : Nov. 9, 2023 - 15:23
South Korean commercial bank Woori Bank said Thursday that it has launched an updated mobile banking service for foreigners residing in Korea, “Woori WON Global,” that is available in up to 17 languages.
While foreigners in Korea find it difficult to use mobile banking services, Woori Bank offers more quick, easy and convenient options to the customers, the bank said.
With a total of 17 languages, Woori Bank’s new service boasts the largest number of foreign language options among the nation’s mobile banking apps.
In addition to Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese, Woori WON Global supports translation to major Southeast Asian languages: Vietnamese, Filipino, Thai, Indonesian, Cambodian and Burmese. It also provides services in Mongolian, Russian, Uzbek, Sinhala, Nepalese, Bengali and Urdu.
Considering that lots of foreign workers prefer sending money back home, the bank further strengthened its original global quick transfers, overseas remittance and mobile MoneyGram services.
Customers can now automatically send money to pre-registered overseas accounts on a regular basis via Woori ONE Remittance and Direct Remittance services.
Following the launch of a real-time money transfer service with Cambodia’s Wing Bank this March, Woori Bank newly introduced a similar transfer service for China UnionPay.
The mobile banking service also helps foreign workers with other nonbanking services, such as application for Departure Guarantee Insurance -- a system to prevent possible misappropriation of severance pay -- and a real-time package tracking of alien registration cards.
Celebrating the launch of Woori WON Global, the bank will randomly give mobile coupons to first-time customers as well as overseas remittance service users in December.
“While the number of foreigners in Korea is growing, Woori WON Global can offer banking services in their native languages,” said a Woori Bank official.
“We will try to make the easiest mobile banking service for foreign customers.”
