Tving’s ‘High School Mystery Club’ to return with season 3

Most Popular
-
1
Kim Jong-un orders support for Palestine in Israel-Hamas war: NIS
-
2
Open hatred of Jews surges globally, inflamed by Gaza war
-
3
Exports log first rise in 13 months in sign of trade recovery for Korea
-
4
BOK breathes sigh of relief after Fed pauses rate hikes
-
5
15 S. Koreans on their way back home from Israel aboard Japanese plane
-
6
Supreme Court acquits ex-coast guard leadership over Sewol ferry sinking
-
7
Israeli military jets strike Gaza, says Hamas commander killed
-
8
N. Korea appears to have resumed regular flights to Beijing
-
9
Kakao taxi-hailing service ‘unethical,’ says Yoon
-
10
Asiana to sell cargo biz to help Korean Air win EU approval for takeover
Tving’s ‘High School Mystery Club’ to return with season 3By Lee Si-jin
Published : Nov. 3, 2023 - 15:36
Korean streaming service Tving recently confirmed the return of its franchise entertainment show “High School Mystery Club” with a third season.
“High School Mystery Club” (2021-22), the service's first-ever original show, revolves around five high school girls -- who are not in fact actual students, transferring to a suspicious school where a mysterious murder case and strange phenomenon occur.
The same cast -- TV personality Park Ji-yoon, Jaejae, comedian Jang Do-yeon, vocalists Bibi and Choi Ye-na – who led two previous seasons star in the upcoming season together, according to Tving.
Adapting escape room-style games, the show presents the adventure of the five students, cracking a case with clues offered by the production team.
Though previous seasons were helmed by TV director Jeong Jong-yeon, the upcoming series will be produced by Im Soo-jung, who co-directed the shows with Jeong from 2021.
While “High School Mystery Club 3” is scheduled to premiere in 2024, information about the exact release date and number of episodes are yet to be announced.
More from Headlines
-
15 S. Koreans on their way back home from Israel aboard Japanese plane
-
Foreign exchange reserves fall for third consecutive month
-
More pension should be paid to impoverished seniors: Human rights commission