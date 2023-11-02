[Photo News] Final sprint for Busan Expo

Most Popular
[Photo News] Final sprint for Busan ExpoBy Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Nov. 2, 2023 - 14:19
Hyundai Motor Group said Thursday that it has begun a monthlong campaign in Paris to support Busan's bid to host the World Expo 2030 by playing a promotional video on 270 digital screens across famous locations and shopping malls in the French capital. Members of the Bureau International des Expositions will vote to decide the host city of the global mega event on Nov. 28. in Paris. Saudi Arabia's Riyadh and Italy's Rome are vying to host the Expo. (Hyundai Motor Group)
