[Photo News] Kimchi for sharing

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon pledges to put top priority on stabilizing prices, livelihoods amid global economic challenges
-
2
Subway car seats to be removed in two subway cars for more space: Seoul Metro
-
3
Rental fraudster’s ‘luxury life’ sparks anger
-
4
Yoon doubles down on cutting national debt in 2024 budget speech
-
5
K-pop targets global audience with English lyrics
-
6
In early 2029, Earth will likely breach key warming threshold: scientists
-
7
Halloween weekend sees 65 police calls
-
8
On verge of closing, rural school tries to lure students with financial benefits
-
9
[Editorial] Spreading drug use
-
10
[Graphic News] S. Korea’s malaria cases reach highest level in 12 years
[Photo News] Kimchi for sharingBy Song Jung-hyun
Published : Nov. 1, 2023 - 15:20
Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo (center) and company officials make kimchi at the group's headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday, as part of its social outreach program, the "Everyone's Hana Day" campaign. Over the next two months, Hana plans to carry out diverse social contribution activities such as making braille tools for people with blindness or low vision, and offering educational programs for children. (Hana Financial Group)
-
junghyun792@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Song Jung-hyun
More from Headlines
-
Exports log first rise in 13 months in sign of trade recovery for Korea
-
Israeli military jets strike Gaza, says Hamas commander killed
-
NK closes embassy in Spain after shutting down 2 missions in Africa