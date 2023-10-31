[Photo News] Hyundai Elevator's Global Top Talent Training

Hyundai Elevator invited a total of 12 outstanding employees from overseas subsidiaries in China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and Turkey to join its annual Global Top Talent Training event held in Seoul and Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, Oct. 24-27. During the event, attendees participated in a comprehensive training program to enhance their understanding of the company’s core mission and develop hands-on technical skills. They also explored Korean culture through visits to cultural heritage and landmark sites in Seoul. (Hyundai Elevator)