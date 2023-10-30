Home

  1. 1

    [From the Scene] Calls for investigation, apology mount a year on from Itaewon tragedy

  2. 2

    Korean doctors see income surge amid intensifying physician shortage

  3. 3

    [Exclusive] South Korean lawmakers to join international alliance taking on China

  4. 4

    Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza war

  5. 5

    Police slap travel ban on suspected con artist, ex-fiance of fencing star

  6. 6

    [News Analysis] Could Kakao’s M&A strategy be its own undoing?

  7. 7

    [KH Explains] Card firms increasingly hesitant over Apple Pay

  8. 8

    Some 8,000 homes to relocate as Seoul's Hannam neighborhood undergoes redevelopment

  9. 9

    Seoul expected to be one of most sought-after cities for year-end holidays

  10. 10

    US, China agree to work towards Biden-Xi meeting next month

피터빈트

[Photo News] Mercedes meets Haute couture

By Kan Hyeong-woo

Published : Oct. 30, 2023 - 14:26

    • Link copied

Mercedes-Benz Korea on Monday unveiled the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC Haute Voiture Edition, a limited special edition model inspired by high-end fashion, for the first time in the country. Only 150 units of the special edition of the German automaker's most prestigious vehicle have been produced worldwide. Of them, 20 have been allocated to Korea, the world's second-largest market for the Maybach. The luxury vehicle's price begins at 590 million won ($437,000). (Mercedes-Benz Korea)

