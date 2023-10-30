[Photo News] Mercedes meets Haute couture

Most Popular
[Photo News] Mercedes meets Haute coutureBy Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Oct. 30, 2023 - 14:26
Mercedes-Benz Korea on Monday unveiled the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC Haute Voiture Edition, a limited special edition model inspired by high-end fashion, for the first time in the country. Only 150 units of the special edition of the German automaker's most prestigious vehicle have been produced worldwide. Of them, 20 have been allocated to Korea, the world's second-largest market for the Maybach. The luxury vehicle's price begins at 590 million won ($437,000). (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
