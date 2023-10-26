South Korean celebrities grilled over drug use

After yet another Korean star came under investigation for suspected drug use, the South Korean entertainment industry is feeling increasingly anxious over the possible fallout from multiple entertainment personalities being investigated for suspected drug use.

Rapper G-Dragon, the leader of Big Bang whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, was booked without detention Wednesday for suspected violation of the Narcotics Control Act, making him the latest celebrity to be investigated for illegal drug use following actors Lee Sun-kyun and Yoo Ah-in.

“I believe not a lot of people expected to see Lee in the news with room salons and drug use. It is his personal life. But I think some of the staff are worried about the possibility of the stars being arrested on drug-related charges," a production company official told The Korea Herald on Thursday.

Another entertainment industry insider, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke of fast-growing concerns and the possibility that the latest cases may not be the last.

“TV stars involved in drug-related arrests are not new, but the numbers evidently have grown over the last several years,” the insider said. "I also see such incidents as alarming situations."

The country was startled by media reports Monday evening of the booking of Lee, 48, on suspicions of the illegal use of drugs. It was especially shocking after Yoo had been booked without detention for drug charges on Oct. 19. The first court hearing for Yoo's case is scheduled for Nov. 14.