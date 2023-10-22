Mercedes-Benz Korea ramps up efforts to nurture EV talent

Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Mathias Vaitl (center) poses with the final winners of 2023 Korea TechMasters held at the Mercedes-Benz Korea Training Academy in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, on Sept. 15. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)

Mercedes-Benz Korea said Sunday that it has been training employees and students to enhance its customer service and technical expertise in the automotive maintenance field.

Since 2007, the Korean unit of the German luxury carmaker has organized “Korea TechMasters,” a biennial technical skills competition, while also running separate automotive training programs including Ausbildung and Automotive Mechatronic Traineeship.

This year’s technical contest saw the participation of 969 service center employees from across the country. With rigorous screening, 40 participants were selected for the final tournament held at the Mercedes-Benz Korea Training Academy in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, on Sept. 14-15.

In line with the rising demand for electric vehicles, this year’s competition introduced new categories, namely the “EQ technician" and "EQ service adviser.”

With the common goal of delivering the highest customer satisfaction, the finalists competed and were evaluated for their competency across a total of 10 categories.

The final winners included 10 employees from Mercedes-Benz Korea service centers across the country.