Mercedes-Benz Korea ramps up efforts to nurture EV talent

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon embarks on state visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar
-
2
Nearly 6 in 10 Koreans associate blood type with personality
-
3
New study sheds light on S. Korea's high stomach cancer rate
-
4
Debt-related dispute ends in fatal stabbing in Ansan
-
5
S. Korea issues 'serious' alert following first outbreak of lumpy skin disease
-
6
Hamas releases two US hostages with hope for more
-
7
S. Korea expresses gratitude to Japan for assisting return of Koreans from war-torn Israel
-
8
81-year-old K-pop star to receive highest national cultural merit
-
9
Year after deadly crowd crush, victims, families yet to leave it behind
-
10
Japan returns favor, flies Koreans out of Israel
Mercedes-Benz Korea ramps up efforts to nurture EV talentBy Song Jung-hyun
Published : Oct. 22, 2023 - 14:40
Mercedes-Benz Korea said Sunday that it has been training employees and students to enhance its customer service and technical expertise in the automotive maintenance field.
Since 2007, the Korean unit of the German luxury carmaker has organized “Korea TechMasters,” a biennial technical skills competition, while also running separate automotive training programs including Ausbildung and Automotive Mechatronic Traineeship.
This year’s technical contest saw the participation of 969 service center employees from across the country. With rigorous screening, 40 participants were selected for the final tournament held at the Mercedes-Benz Korea Training Academy in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, on Sept. 14-15.
In line with the rising demand for electric vehicles, this year’s competition introduced new categories, namely the “EQ technician" and "EQ service adviser.”
With the common goal of delivering the highest customer satisfaction, the finalists competed and were evaluated for their competency across a total of 10 categories.
The final winners included 10 employees from Mercedes-Benz Korea service centers across the country.
Mercedes-Benz Korea has also nurtured some 410 trainees through its flagship education programs that train students in various fields including repair and maintenance services.
Introduced in 2017, Ausbildung allows its participants to join the German carmaker’s official dealerships. Under an industrial-academic partnership, the trainees undergo on-the-job training and the regular university education curriculum over three years.
Upon completion, they receive a university bachelor’s degree, Mercedes-Benz Korea’s education certificate as well as a certificate of completion from the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Korea).
Since 2006, Mercedes-Benz Korea has also been nurturing maintenance talent through the AMT program, which was rebranded last year as Automotive Electric Traineeship or AET, to provide tailored training for EV maintenance skills.
AET trainees go through a total of 20 training courses and assessments in maintenance service, as recognized by the global Mercedes-Benz network. Depending on their performance, they may gain employment opportunities within the official Mercedes-Benz network.
-
junghyun792@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Song Jung-hyun
More from Headlines
-
From ‘Parasite’ actor to chaebol scion, drug use back in spotlight
-
Over 40% of manufacturers say they need more foreign workers
-
Concerns grow over rise of fall webworm