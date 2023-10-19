[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. ------ minutes of receiving the invitation to be a keynote speaker, Claude Haour replied to say that he would be out of town.

(A) During

(B) Within

(C) At

(D) Throughout

해석

Claude Haour는 기조연설자가 되도록 초청받은 지 몇 분 안에, 그가 도시를 떠나 있을 것이라고 전하고자 답장을 보냈다.

해설

전치사 채우기 문제

‘Claude Haour는 초청받은 지 몇 분 안에 답장을 보냈다’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 ‘~안에, 이내에’라는 의미의 기간을 나타내는 전치사 (B) Within이 정답이다. 참고로 (A) During은 ‘~동안’, (C) At은 ‘~에’, (D) Throughout은 ‘~동안, 내내’의 의미임을 알아 둔다.

어휘

invitation 초청, 초대 keynote speaker 기조연설자

reply 답장을 보내다, 답신을 보내다 out of town 도시를 떠나

2. The handcrafted flowers in the lobby were so exquisitely and skillfully made that most visitors did not realize they were -------.

(A) deceptive

(B) slippery

(C) artificial

(D) indirect

해석

로비의 수공예품 꽃들은 너무나도 정교하고 솜씨 있게 만들어져서 대부분의 방문객들은 그것들이 인조라는 것을 알아차리지 못했다.

해설

형용사 어휘 문제

‘대부분의 방문객들은 그것들이 인조라는 것을 알아차리지 못했다’는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘인조의, 인공의’의 뜻을 지닌 형용사 (C) artificial이 정답이다. 참고로 (A) deceptive는 ‘기만적인, 현혹하는’, (B) slippery는 ‘미끄러운, 미끈거리는’, (D) indirect는 ‘간접적인, 우회하는’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

handcrafted 수공예품인, 수제품의 lobby (호텔·극장의) 로비

exquisitely 정교하게, 아주 아름답게 skillfully 솜씨 있게, 숙련되게

3. For investors, the most ------- elements in a business proposal are the company's leadership, marketing and profitability plans, and the innovativeness of the product.

(A) criticality

(B) critically

(C) criticalness

(D) critical

해석

투자자들에게 있어 사업 계획에서 가장 중대한 구성 요소는 기업의 지도력, 마케팅과 수익성 계획들, 그리고 제품의 혁신성이다.

해설

형용사 자리 채우기 문제

빈칸 앞에 최상급 표현(the most)이 왔고 명사 elements를 꾸미고 있으므로 형용사 (D) critical이 정답이다. 부사 (B), 명사 (A)와 (C)는 명사를 수식할 수 없으므로 오답이다.

어휘

investor 투자자 element 구성 요소, 요소 proposal 제안, 제의

leadership 지도력, 통솔력 profitability 수익성, 이윤율 innovativeness 혁신성

정답

(B) / (C) / (D)

