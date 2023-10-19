LG Energy Solution's new residential ESS to hit US market

LG Energy Solution said Thursday it is set to launch a new residential energy storage system device lineup called LG enblock S in the United States next month.

Installed with nickel, manganese and cobalt batteries, the LG enblock S is a device with high energy density that can provide a wide range of power sources for households.

“With LG enblock S products, households can save energy and lower electric bills. They can also be used as a backup power source when the electricity is shut down in case of natural disasters,” said an official from LG Energy Solution.

The device can stack up three, four or five battery module assemblies, which can supply an energy capacity of 10.6 kilowatt-hours, 14.1 kWh and 17.7 kWh, respectively. It also supports the parallel connection of two matching modules for a maximum power output of 14 kilowatts.

Each module has a specialized battery control unit which offers accurate monitoring of the battery, the company said.

As there are no bolts to fasten it, enblock S can be easily installed by plugging it to a connector in 15 minutes, it added. It can be used in both indoor and outdoor settings.

The device also passed the UL 9540A Test from global safety certifier UL Solutions, which evaluates whether it can prevent thermal runaway fires when the battery temperature goes up within the house or outside.

Later this year, the company plans to roll out the LG enblock S+. This upgraded version offers the LG enblock S device along with the company’s new AC-coupled inverter, which is highly compatible with solar power systems. It will also provide the LG Energy Solution Monitor app, through which customers can track their energy consumption and production in real time.

In September this year, LG Energy Solution participated in RE+ 2023, the largest renewable energy event in the US. At the event, it shared its four key business strategies -- operating a large-scale manufacturing plant for ESS batteries in Arizona; strengthening its battery supply chain; securing cutting-edge lithium iron phosphate battery technology; and upgrading its system integration capabilities.