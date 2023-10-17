KBO postseason brackets set on final day of regular season

Guillermo Heredia of the SSG Landers hits a double against the Doosan Bears during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Incheon SSG Landers Field in the western city of Incheon on Oct. 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

The 2023 regular season in South Korean baseball wrapped up Tuesday, with the playoff brackets finally set after all 10 clubs completed their 144-game schedule.

The final postseason spot up for grabs in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) was the No. 3 seed, and the defending champions SSG Landers claimed it with a 5-0 victory over the Doosan Bears on Tuesday.

The NC Dinos, who were holding down the No. 3 spot Sunday, dropped their final two regular season games to end up in fourth place. They fell to the Kia Tigers 7-1 on Tuesday, but they would still have finished in fourth place with a win because the Landers also won their game.

The LG Twins clinched the best record in the regular season on Oct. 3, and the KT Wiz secured No. 2 seed a week later. The Twins advanced straight to the Korean Series, while the Wiz earned a bye to the penultimate round.