BTS Jungkook's star-studded lineup for 'Golden' to include Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and more
Singer's first solo album to be led by "Standing Next to You"By Choi Ji-won
Published : Oct. 16, 2023 - 13:45
Jungkook of K-pop sensation BTS has brought together some global names for his upcoming solo album, "Golden."
Big Hit Music on Monday released the full track and producers list for Jungkook's first solo album, which is set for release Nov. 3.
The album's main song, "Standing Next to You," is listed as the collection's fourth track. American singer-songwriter Andrew Watt and Canadian record producer Cirkut teamed up once again as producers for the song, following their collaboration for Jungkook's first single "Seven."
David Stewart, the producer behind BTS' megahit "Dynamite," has been credited on several songs on the album. He teamed up with BloodPop as the producer of "3D" and took the helm of producing two other side-tracks, "Shot Glass of Tears" and "Too Sad to Dance."
On top of Latto in "Seven" and Jack Harlow in "3D," more of the album's featuring artists were revealed. French producer DJ Snake features on the album's sixth track, "Please Don't Change," which is a song he produced with Banx & Ranx. The second track, "Closer to You," features EDM trio Major Lazer, while the trio's member Diplo also took part in producing the song, along with Leclair and Maesic.
Other main producers of Jungkook's solo songs include Blake Slatkin, Jon Bellion, Allen Ritter and Johan "Roza" Rosa, while famed musicians Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes also made contributions -- Sheeran for "Yes or No" and Mendes for "Hate You."
According to Big Hit Music, Jungkook's "Golden" will be an all-English album.
The 11-track LP will be the 25-year-old singer's first solo album and is anticipated to extend Jungkook's success on the global music scene that he has seen with pre-released singles "Seven" and "3D."
In July, Jungkook saw his first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with "Seven." The song was the 68th song in Billboard's history to debut at the top of the chart. The song "3D" ranked No. 5 on the Hot 100 after its release on Sept. 29, making Jungkook the first Korean solo singer to log two songs in the top five of the coveted weekly singles chart.
Following the release of "Golden" on Nov. 3, Jungkook is set to hold his first solo fan showcase event, "Jungkook Golden Live on Stage," in Seoul's Jangchung Arena on Nov. 20.
Meanwhile, BTS members, including Jungkook, recently renewed their exclusive contracts with Big Hit Music, under which the group debuted in 2013. The seven-member group has been on a temporary hiatus from group activities over the past year, allowing the members to focus on their solo careers and to carry out their mandatory military service.
