BTS Jungkook's star-studded lineup for 'Golden' to include Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and more

Jungkook of K-pop sensation BTS has brought together some global names for his upcoming solo album, "Golden."

Big Hit Music on Monday released the full track and producers list for Jungkook's first solo album, which is set for release Nov. 3.

The album's main song, "Standing Next to You," is listed as the collection's fourth track. American singer-songwriter Andrew Watt and Canadian record producer Cirkut teamed up once again as producers for the song, following their collaboration for Jungkook's first single "Seven."

David Stewart, the producer behind BTS' megahit "Dynamite," has been credited on several songs on the album. He teamed up with BloodPop as the producer of "3D" and took the helm of producing two other side-tracks, "Shot Glass of Tears" and "Too Sad to Dance."

On top of Latto in "Seven" and Jack Harlow in "3D," more of the album's featuring artists were revealed. French producer DJ Snake features on the album's sixth track, "Please Don't Change," which is a song he produced with Banx & Ranx. The second track, "Closer to You," features EDM trio Major Lazer, while the trio's member Diplo also took part in producing the song, along with Leclair and Maesic.

Other main producers of Jungkook's solo songs include Blake Slatkin, Jon Bellion, Allen Ritter and Johan "Roza" Rosa, while famed musicians Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes also made contributions -- Sheeran for "Yes or No" and Mendes for "Hate You."

According to Big Hit Music, Jungkook's "Golden" will be an all-English album.