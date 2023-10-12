[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen sells 4.6m copies of 11th EP in pre-orders

Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen sells 4.6m copies of 11th EP in pre-ordersBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Oct. 12, 2023 - 17:07
The upcoming EP from Seventeen received over 4.67 million pre-orders, according to agency Pledis Entertainment on Thursday.
It is a record for the band whose previous EP “FML” logged 4.64 million in pre-orders. The 10th EP was released in April and sold more than 6.27 million units in total, renewing album sales record in K-pop history.
The band has been uploading teaser photographs for EP “Seventeenth Heaven” that is due out on Oct. 23. Its offline promotional event “Seventeen Street,” held in Seoul over six days until Monday, drew 100,000 fans.
Meanwhile, the 13-member act picked up two trophies from 2023 The Fact Music Awards in Korea on Tuesday – the grand prize and artist of the year.
Blackpink amasses 300m views with ‘Boombayah’ dance video
The performance video for Blackpink’s “Boombayah” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube as of Wednesday, said label YG Entertainment on Thursday.
It is the group’s sixth dance practice video, and 24th video in total, to achieve the feat. The video reached the milestone about seven years and two months since the release.
“Boombayah” is one of the two main tracks from its debut single “Square One” and the music video for the song generated 1.6 billion views on the platform as of July.
The official YouTube channel for the quartet has more than 9 million subscribers, most recently boosted by the release of Jennie’s special solo single “You ＆ Me.” The single topped the iTunes top songs chart in 53 regions last week.
Golden Child to return next month
Boy band Golden Child will bring out a new album in early November, announced agency Woollim Entertainment Thursday.
The management company uploaded a poster fashioned after a Polaroid picture, showing the nine members wearing black and white looking up into the camera. The poster did not give details about the new album, with just the words “Coming Soon.”
The band’s last album was sixth EP “Aura” that came out in August last year. The new album will include leader Lee Daeyeol, who finished serving his mandatory military service last month.
Lee said hello to fans through his agency thanking them for supporting him through the period and telling them he will repay with good news.
BTS’ Jungkook, V set records on Spotify as soloists
V and Jungkook of BTS continues to break records on Spotify with solo music.
V’s solo album “Layover” topped 500 million streams on the platform as of Wednesday in only 33 days, a record for a K-pop solo musician. The album amassed the most plays on the day of release among the albums released this year. It also was the first K-pop solo album to hit 100 million streams in the first week, and place all songs on Spotify’s global weekly chart.
Jungkook, in the meantime, garnered 2.5 billion streams to his credit, achieving the feat in the shortest time for a K-pop solo artist. He has seven songs and no album under his individual account: solo singles “Seven” and “3D,” Charlie Puth collaboration “Left and Right,” the official soundtrack song for the 2022 Qatar World Cup “Dreamers” and the original soundtrack song for the webtoon “Stay Alive,” as well as his self-written songs “Still With You” and “My You.”
By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)
