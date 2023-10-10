Half of Loona restarts as quintet Loossemble

K-pop group Loossemble poses for pictures during the band's debut press conference in Seoul on Tuesday. (CTD E&M)

Loona's Hyunjin, Yeojin, Vivi, Go Won and Hyeju are starting off afresh as Loossemble under a new label on Tuesday.

The quintet held a debut press showcase in Seoul on Tuesday afternoon, greeting local press for the first time since its self-titled debut album, "Loossemble," released Sept. 15.

"Half nervous, half excited," was how Vivi and the rest of the members said they felt as they set off from scratch again. "We look forward to our future as Loossemble," Hyunjin added.

The event comes three months since the five announced their relocation to CTD E&M in July after ending their legal battle with Loona's agency, Blockberry Creative, in victory.

Putting behind memories of the struggle, the five women have embarked on a new journey with the band's namesake debut album. Ahead of local promotions, the band traveled to 10 cities in the US with a debut showcase.

Loossemble, combining "Loona" and "assemble," brings together five bandmates of Loona, originally an 11-member girl group that debuted in August 2018 under Blockberry Creative. The group's activities came to a stop after some of them began a legal battle to suspend their exclusive contracts with the company.

In June, the court ruled in favor of the band, and Hyunjin, Yeojin, Vivi, Go Won and Hyeju signed under CTD E&M.

"We were afraid of a new start, but we all had the same goal to move forward. We met good people on our way and found comfort in each other," Hyeju said. "That's how we came this far."