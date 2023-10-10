[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook hits Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 5 with solo single

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jungkook of BTS landed on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 5 with solo single “3D,” according to the chart preview published on Monday in the US. The collaboration with Jack Harlow was also No. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. the US, as well as the digital song sales chart. His last single “Seven” ranked No. 2 on Global Excl. the US, making him the first solo artist to ever occupy the top two spots at the same time. Jungkook is also the first K-pop solo performer to place more than two songs among the top five on Billboard’s main songs chart. The youngest member of BTS is set to release his first solo album, “Golden,” on Nov. 3. On Nov. 20, he will host a fan showcase in Seoul. Kep1er to drop 3rd Japan single next month

Kep1er will bring out the group's third single album in Japan on Nov. 22, Swing Entertainment announced Tuesday. “Fly-High” comes about eight months since its previous single in the country, “Fly-By.” The upcoming single will be led by “Grand Prix,” which highlights the nine bandmates’ energetic performance. It will also include another new Japanese song, “Sugar,” as well as Japanese-language versions of “Galileo” and “Giddy,” the main tracks, respectively, from its fifth EP “Magic Hour” and fourth EP “Lovestruck!” An exclusive version of the CD will feature a live version of “Daisy” from the group's Japan tour. In the meantime, the group will greet fans at its first fan meeting event in Korea on Oct. 21 and 22 and in Japan, also a first, in Tokyo on the following weekend. NewJeans surpasses 300m Spotify streams with ‘Attention’

NewJeans has garnered 300 million plays on Spotify with “Attention,” agency Ador said Tuesday. It is the rookie group’s fourth song to reach the milestone on the platform, following “Ditto,” “OMG” and “Hype Boy.” “Attention” is one of the three focus tracks from its namesake debut album that rolled out in August last year. The EP had logged 1 billion streams as of last month. Separately, the quintet’s second EP, “Get Up,” ranked No. 60 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Oct. 7, extending its stay to a 10th week in a row, after debuting atop the main albums chart. Lead single “Super Shy” maintained a spot on the Hot 100 for eight weeks. Enhypen adds another Gold Disc certification in Japan

