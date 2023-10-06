TvN’s ‘Unexpected Business’ to return with season 3

Cable channel tvN's reality show "Unexpected Business" is scheduled to return on a bigger scale with shooting overseas for its third season.

The upcoming reality show revolves around the two beloved Korean actors, Cha Tae-hyun and Zo In-sung, as supermarket owners, meeting up and talking with the customers.

Unlike in the previous seasons, in which Cha and Zo took over stores in remote areas in South Korea, “Unexpected Business 3" was shot in the seaside town of Monterey, California, where a small grocery store was temporarily turned into an Asian supermarket for the show.

Meanwhile, fans of Disney+’s latest hit project “Moving” will be happy to note that the first episode of "Unexpected Business 3" will show Zo reunited with actor Han Hyo-joo. The two played a married couple with superpowers, Doo-sik and Mi-hyun, in the action series.

“"Zo In-sung and Han Hyo-joo, they looked so good together. Don't waste time anymore. Please get married in real life soon,” a netizen commented on the official teaser video of “Unexpected Business 3” uploaded to tvN’s YouTube channel.