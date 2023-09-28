Tving streams 2023 MTV VMAs

Tving released Thursday footages of K-pop artists who participated in this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV VMAs 2023, which was held at Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sept. 12, are one of the four major US music shows -- along with the Billboard Music Awards, Grammy Awards and American Music Awards, honoring the biggest music videos and artists.

The show featured two of the popular K-pop boy groups Tomorrow X Together and Stray Kids’ live performances, singing their latest singles “Back for More” and “S-Class,” respectively.

TXT’s “Back for More” was performed with Brazilian pop artist Anitta. Stray Kids presented a special stage with English version of “S-Class.”

TXT won Push Performance of the Year for “Sugar Rush Ride,” beating artists Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez, JVKE, Flo Milli and Renee Rapp.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids competed against popular Korean artists aespa, Blackpink, Fifty Fifty, Seventeen, TXT for the best K-pop award and achieved its first-ever VMA win.

The show includes award-winning moments and performances of world-class pop stars and rappers, including Doja Cat, Shakira, Cardi B, and Maneskin.

The music show will be available on Tving’s free-of-charge addition Paramount Plus.