[김대균의 영어산책] 동의어로 배우는 영어(2)

지난주에 이어서 독해 동의어들을 정리한다. 영어를 영어로 이해하는 훈련을 위해 영어예문을 먼저 제시하고 번역을 뒤에 따로 편집해 보았다.

41. The patient's condition has stabilized. (condition = state)

42. We need to assess the conditions before we proceed. (conditions = circumstances)

43. The project was confirmed by the board. (confirmed = approved)

44. Please consider all options before making a decision. (consider = think about)

45. We appreciate your consideration in this matter. (consideration = attention)

46. We will coordinate with other departments to ensure smooth execution. (coordinate = organize)

47. The insurance will cover the damages. (cover = include)

48. The fund will cover all your expenses. (cover = pay)

49. The journalist decided to cover the political rally. (cover = discuss)

50. The news agency will cover the event live. (cover = report on)

51. She received due credit for her innovative ideas. (credit = recognition)

52. Make sure the information is current before publishing. (current = valid)

53. The deal involved a significant amount of money. (deal = amount)

54. The store offers great deals on electronics. (deals = bargains)

55. She decided to decline the offer due to personal reasons. (decline = reject)

56. He achieved the highest degree in martial arts. (degree = level)

57. He decided to deliver the keynote address at the conference. (deliver = give)

58. She will deliver a presentation on the new project. (deliver = present)

59. She sought his direction on the new proposal. (direction = guidance)

60. The new policy will be effective from next month. (effective = starting)

61. Please collect your personal effects before leaving. (effects = possessions)

62. She has an engagement at the community center. (engagement = obligation)

63. The competition received many quality entries. (entries = submissions)

64. They plan to establish a new branch in the city. (establish = introduce)

65. The company decided to establish a research division. (establish = set up)

66. In his estimation, the project will be a success. (estimation = opinion)

67. They decided to expedite the delivery process. (expedite = speed up)

68. We would like to extend an invitation to you. (extend = offer)

69. The manufacturing facility is located on the outskirts of the city. (facility = establishment)

70. She excels in her field of research. (field = profession)

71. The spokesperson will field questions from the press. (field = respond to)

72. Please file your application before the deadline. (file = send in)

73. The performance was more than fine; it was excellent. (fine = acceptable)

74. The table has a smooth finish on its surface. (finish = coating)

75. The company offered a flat rate for the service. (flat = fixed)

76. It took me a moment to follow the complex theory. (follow = understand)

77. Soldiers are trained to follow orders without question. (follow = obey)

78. Please follow the instructions carefully to complete the setup. (follow = pay attention to)

79. They plan to form a new community group. (form = establish)

80. The artist is known for his fresh perspective on traditional themes. (fresh = original)

번역

41. 환자의 상태가 안정되었습니다. (상태)

42. 진행하기 전에 상태를 평가해야 합니다. (상황, 상태)

43. 이사회에서 프로젝트가 확정되었습니다. (확정하다)

44. 결정을 내리기 전에 모든 옵션을 고려하십시오. (고려하다)

45. 이 문제에 대한 귀하의 배려에 감사드립니다. (배려, 관심)

46. 원활한 실행을 위해 다른 부서와 협조하겠습니다. (협력하다)

47. 보험으로 손해를 보상하겠습니다. (보상하다)

48. 기금이 모든 비용을 충당합니다. (커버하다, 충당하다)

49. 기자는 정치 집회를 취재하기로 결정했습니다. (취재하다)

50. 통신사는 이 행사를 생중계 보도를 할 것입니다. (보도하다)

51. 그녀는 혁신적인 아이디어로 마땅한 인정을 받았습니다. (인정)

52. 게시하기 전에 정보가 최신 상태인지 확인합니다. (유효한)

53. 거래에 상당한 금액이 포함되었습니다. (거래 = 금액)

54. 이 상점은 전자제품에 대한 큰 거래를 제공합니다. (거래, 거래량)

55. 그녀는 개인적인 이유로 제안을 거절하기로 결정했습니다. (거절하다)

56. 그는 무술에서 최고 학위를 취득했다. (등급, 레벨)

57. 그는 회의에서 기조 연설을 하기로 결정했다. (전달하다, 주다)

58. 그녀는 새로운 프로젝트에 대한 프레젠테이션을 할 예정입니다. (전달하다, 제공하다)

59. 그녀는 새로운 제안에 대한 그의 안내를 구했습니다. (안내)

60. 새 정책은 다음 달부터 시행됩니다. (시행하는)

61. 출발하기 전에 개인 소지품을 챙겨주세요. (소지품)

62. 그녀는 커뮤니티 센터에서 약혼을 했습니다. (약혼)

63. 대회에 수준 높은 작품이 많이 출품되었습니다. (출품작)

64. 그들은 도시에 새로운 지점을 설립할 계획입니다. (설립하다)

65. 회사는 연구 부서를 설립하기로 결정했습니다. (설립하다)

66. 그의 추청/의견에 따르면 프로젝트는 성공할 것입니다. (추정, 의견)

67. 그들은 배송 과정을 신속하게 처리하기로 결정했습니다. (신속하게 하다)

68. 귀하에게 초대를 하고 싶습니다. (제공하다, 주다)

69. 제조 시설은 도시 외곽에 있습니다. (시설)

70. 그녀는 자신의 연구 분야에서 탁월합니다. (분야)

71. 대변인은 언론의 질문을 받습니다. (응답하다)

72. 마감일 전에 지원서를 제출하십시오. (제출하다, 보내다)

73. 공연은 좋음/괜찮음을 넘어 훌륭했습니다. (좋은)

74. 테이블 표면이 매끄럽게 마감되어 있습니다. (마감, 코팅)

75. 회사는 서비스에 대해 고정 요금을 제공했습니다. (고정된)

76. 복잡한 이론을 이해하는 데 시간이 걸렸다. (이해하다)

77. 군인은 의심 없이 명령을 따르도록 훈련받는다. (따르다, 복종하다)

78. 지침을 주의 깊게 따라 설치를 완료하십시오. (따르다, 주의하다)

79. 새로운 커뮤니티 그룹을 결성할 계획입니다. (형성하다, 설립하다)

80. 이 작가는 전통적인 주제에 대한 신선한 시각으로 유명합니다. (신선한, 새로운)