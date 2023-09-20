[Herald Review] Gang Dong-won in ‘Dr. Cheon’ gives viewers a welcome sense of deja vu

Actors often say they strive to show a different side of themselves in their latest films. But actor Gang Dong-won’s performance as Dr. Cheon in “Dr. Cheon and the Lost Talisman,” seems very familiar, as if he intended to act like he has done in the past.

His comical swordsmanship and his impactful role as Dr. Cheon is reminiscent of his characters in “Jeon Woo-chi: The Taoist Wizard” (2009) and “Kundo: Age of Rampant” (2014). His cunning wit is also similar to that of Chi-won, the character Gang played in 2016’s “A Violent Prosecutor.” Dr. Cheon’s sleek, black suit and shirt reminds the audience of both Deacon Choi’s priest robe in 2015’s “The Priests” and the uniform that Tae-sung wore in “Romance of Their Own” (2004).

This familiar feeling, however, isn’t unwelcome, even as the film reaches its end. In fact, viewers might feel a sense of nostalgia, like opening an assorted gift box of the best of Gang’s hit films.

The 42-year-old actor admitted that Dr. Cheon is indeed a character with a strong sense of deja vu.

“I thought Dr. Cheon was the type of character who might overlap with characters I played in ‘A Violent Prosecutor’ and ‘Jeon Woo Chi,’ so I tried to avoid (doing a similar performance),” Gang told reporters after the film’s press screening, held in Seoul on Tuesday.