Mom found guilty of stalking daughter, sentenced to six months in prison

A woman in her 50s has been sentenced to six months in prison and two years of probation for continuously harassing her adult daughter. The harassment included sending hundreds of abusive text messages and making unwanted visits, which constituted trespassing.

Daejeon District Court documents outline the extensive nature of the harassment, which occurred from December 2021 to May 2022 and involved 306 text messages and 111 phone calls. The messages initially contained ordinary requests, such as reading the Bible or asking to stay at her daughter's place. However, when the daughter did not respond, the messages escalated into verbal abuse, including derogatory comments about the daughter's sexual behavior.

Moreover, the mother physically stalked her daughter, visiting her home eight times during the specified period and engaging in other threatening behaviors, such as peeping into the house. Despite a police injunction issued last June, the mother trespassed six more times, according to Daejeon District Court.

Although the mother claimed that her actions were neither intentional nor premeditated, the court rejected her defense. Along with the prison sentence, the court ordered her to complete 40 hours of anti-stalking education.