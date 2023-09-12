[Photo News] IDB chief at Naver

Naver Cloud said Tuesday that Ilan Goldfajn (right), president of the Inter-American Development Bank, visited the South Korean tech giant’s new building, Naver 1784, at their headquarters in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province, on Monday. During their visit, IDB officials were briefed on Naver’s hyperscale AI model, Hyper Clova X, and cloud computing technologies. (Naver)