[Photo News] IDB chief at Naver

[Photo News] IDB chief at NaverBy Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 12, 2023 - 14:52
Naver Cloud said Tuesday that Ilan Goldfajn (right), president of the Inter-American Development Bank, visited the South Korean tech giant’s new building, Naver 1784, at their headquarters in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province, on Monday. During their visit, IDB officials were briefed on Naver’s hyperscale AI model, Hyper Clova X, and cloud computing technologies. (Naver)

Korea Herald

Articles by Korea Herald
