[Photo News] Hyundai Oilbank gets fresh look in 23 years

[Photo News] Hyundai Oilbank gets fresh look in 23 yearsBy Song Jung-hyun
Published : Sept. 12, 2023 - 14:19
HD Hyundai Oilbank's new design featuring its updated corporate identity is displayed at the GRC gas station in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday. The design, renewed for the first time in 23 years, has blue and green lines against a white background as its prominent feature, underscoring simplicity. The two lines on top converge with a gap, creating an eye-catching and yet harmonious aesthetic. The two lines are illuminated brightly on the gas station roof, enhancing visibility at night. The new design will be applied to some 2,700 gas stations across the country in phases. (HD Hyundai Oilbank)
