[Today’s K-pop] NCT127 to host showcase for 5th LP

NCT127 will hold a showcase on Oct. 6 to introduce its fifth studio album “Fact Check,” announced label SM Entertainment on Monday. The showcase, dubbed “A Night of Festival,” will be held in Seoul on the day of release and will be broadcast live across the world through its YouTube channel. The band will perform the lead single of the same title for the first time and share episodes from putting together the album as well as its plans to promote the album. The nine-track album comes about nine months since “Ay-Yo,” a repackage of its fourth LP “Two Baddies.” The LP hit the Billboard 200 at No. 3 and the repackaged album debuted on it at No. 13. The two albums surpassed 3.2 million units in combined sales. Riize’s debut album sells 1m copies

Boy band Riize sold over 1 million copies of its first single “Get A Guitar,” according to a local tally on Monday. The single album was released on Sept. 4 and achieved the feat in one week, as expected from the 1.03 million pre-orders it logged. It became the second most-sold debut album from a K-pop group and the band is the second K-pop group to have a million-selling debut album. The titular track made it among the top 10 on the iTunes top songs chart in 20 regions as well as the top 100 chart on Melon, the largest music website at home. The seven-member act held a mini fan meet event in Seoul on Saturday greeting over 1,200 fans who also celebrated Sungchan’s birthday that falls on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the band’s Instagram account drew 1 million followers in four days, a record for a K-pop group. Woodz to host encore tour from late October

Woodz will embark on an encore tour starting in Seoul on Oct. 28, said agency Edam Entertainment on Monday. After a two-day concert in Seoul, the musician will visit fans in three cities in Japan, Taipei and Bangkok. He also added the US to the itinerary and will go live in six cities in the country. He toured seven cities in Asia and Sao Paulo after a Seoul concert since May. It was his first international tour since he began his career as a solo performer in 2018. For the encore tour, he prepared a special performance, said the management firm. The tour is named after his fifth EP “Oo-li” that came out in April. Blackpink’s Rose denies Taylor Swift collaboration rumor

