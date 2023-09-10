[Photo News] Hana's global one team

Hana Financial Group’s Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung (center) and some 30 employees from its overseas affiliates pose for a picture as part of the six-day global workshop held last week at Hana Global Campus in Cheongna, Incheon. Under the theme “All Connected in Hana Global,” this year’s workshop aimed to solidify a sense of belonging among its overseas workers while introducing them to the group's current performance, future vision and sustainability managment projects. (Hana Financial Group)