[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“Sleep”

(South Korea)

Opened Sept. 6

Mystery/Thriller

Directed by Jason Yu

A pregnant Soo-jin (Jung Yu-mi) finds out her husband Hyun-soo (Lee Sun-kyun) starts exhibiting strange behaviors while asleep. Overcome with anxiety that he may cause danger to the family, Soo-jin goes to great lengths to protect them and their baby.

“Oppenheimer”

(US)

Opened Aug. 15

Drama/Thriller

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer is appointed to lead the top-secret Manhattan Project. Oppenheimer and his fellow scientists are directly involved in developing the atomic bomb from scratch, without knowing their research would forever change the course of history.

“Honey Sweet”

(South Korea)

Opened Aug. 15

Drama/Comedy

Directed by Lee Han

Chi-ho (Yoo Hae-jin), a nerdy, workaholic researcher at a confectionery company falls in love with Il-young (Kim Hee-sun), a single mother and a remarkably passionate and optimistic telemarketer at a money lending company.

“Don’t Buy the Seller”

(South Korea)

Opened Aug. 30

Thriller

Directed by Park Hee-gon

Soo-hyun (Shin Hae-sun), who lives the ordinary life of an office-worker, looks to online secondhand marketplaces for some income on the side. But after reporting to police about a secondhand shopping scam, she starts to receive a number of strange phone calls.