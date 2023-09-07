Home

  1. 1

    How content are expats in Korea? Survey shows 8 in 10 satisfied

  2. 2

    Depression surges among children in Korea

  3. 3

    Seoul to pay up to W30m each for post-COVID jab deaths

  4. 4

    Man in blond wig caught illegally filming women in bathhouse

  5. 5

    N. Korea will face 'repercussions' if it provides weapons to Russia: Kirby

  6. 6

    More women in Korea's workforce yet wage gap widening: data

  7. 7

    After record earnings, large-scale walkout looms at Chanel Korea

  8. 8

    S. Korean leader tells Chinese PM that NK shouldn’t be ‘obstacle’ in bilateral ties

  9. 9

    Taxi fare surges most since Asian financial crisis

  10. 10

    [Korean Artists of Note] Artist Woo Hannah faces constant battle with herself as artist

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Sept. 8, 2023 - 09:00

“Sleep”

(South Korea)

Opened Sept. 6

Mystery/Thriller

Directed by Jason Yu

A pregnant Soo-jin (Jung Yu-mi) finds out her husband Hyun-soo (Lee Sun-kyun) starts exhibiting strange behaviors while asleep. Overcome with anxiety that he may cause danger to the family, Soo-jin goes to great lengths to protect them and their baby.

“Oppenheimer”

(US)

Opened Aug. 15

Drama/Thriller

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer is appointed to lead the top-secret Manhattan Project. Oppenheimer and his fellow scientists are directly involved in developing the atomic bomb from scratch, without knowing their research would forever change the course of history.

“Honey Sweet”

(South Korea)

Opened Aug. 15

Drama/Comedy

Directed by Lee Han

Chi-ho (Yoo Hae-jin), a nerdy, workaholic researcher at a confectionery company falls in love with Il-young (Kim Hee-sun), a single mother and a remarkably passionate and optimistic telemarketer at a money lending company.

“Don’t Buy the Seller”

(South Korea)

Opened Aug. 30

Thriller

Directed by Park Hee-gon

Soo-hyun (Shin Hae-sun), who lives the ordinary life of an office-worker, looks to online secondhand marketplaces for some income on the side. But after reporting to police about a secondhand shopping scam, she starts to receive a number of strange phone calls.

