[Photo News] Polish President at Hanwha booth

Most Popular
-
1
Inside barracks: Military life still a scarring experience for many
-
2
Yoon seeks firmer international alliance at summits
-
3
1 patient dies in stabbing incident at hospital in southeastern county
-
4
Education minister withdraws discipline warning over strike
-
5
N. Korea will pay a price if it provides weapons to Russia: NSA Sullivan
-
6
[KH Explains] Pressure mounts on Korean battery makers to raise wages in US
-
7
S. Korea to go all-out to lure 2 million Chinese travelers
-
8
[From the scene] Samsung shows off end-to-end automotive solutions at IAA 2023
-
9
Seoul to launch Han River water-bus service in 2024
-
10
Yoon says N. Korea poses direct threats to ASEAN
[Photo News] Polish President at Hanwha boothBy Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 6, 2023 - 14:59
Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan (second from left) speaks to Polish President Andrzej Duda (third from left) during the MSPO defense trade show held in Kielce, Poland, Tuesday. During the booth tour, the Polish leader was briefed on Hanwha’s diverse defense technologies, including the 30,000-ton Jangbogo-III Batch-II submarine. (Hanwha Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea will pay a price if it provides weapons to Russia: NSA Sullivan
-
Yoon seeks firmer international alliance at summits
-
Education minister withdraws discipline warning over strike