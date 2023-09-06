[Photo News] Polish President at Hanwha booth

Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan (second from left) speaks to Polish President Andrzej Duda (third from left) during the MSPO defense trade show held in Kielce, Poland, Tuesday. During the booth tour, the Polish leader was briefed on Hanwha’s diverse defense technologies, including the 30,000-ton Jangbogo-III Batch-II submarine. (Hanwha Group)